EXCLUSIVE-Why Fresno County’s CAO is getting nervous, CARES Act funds could be wiped out in just a few more months

FRESNO, Calif. — The feud over urgency, transparency and who gets what has become politically charged when it comes to the CARES Act funding in Fresno County.

The county’s gatekeeper of those funds, Chief Administrating Officer, Jean Rousseau tells Alexan Balekian he’s nervous the roughly $98 million they received from the government and the state could be wiped out if the pandemic isn’t under control by the first of the year.

Rousseau says the county has spent close to $27 million to this point, but they are waiting on contracts to be processed to hand out money to multiple community-based organizations to help residents through the pandemic.

They have had to pivot more than $7 million to stop the outbreak in the Fresno County Jail, according to Rousseau.

Rousseau also says he was offended by Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula’s accusation that the county is not being transparent. He says he invited Arambula to take a look at the books and he didn’t offer to come up with any solutions.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.