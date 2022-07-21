FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- New surveillance video shows a Clovis domestic violence suspect being arrested by police four miles from where he escaped custody in front of the Fresno County Jail.

It’s a video you will only see here on yourcentralvalley.com. The video shows 29-year-old Jerry Hayes barefoot with his handcuffed hands underneath his shirt as a patrol vehicle followed him. The patrol car cuts him off but Hayes kept running. The officer tackled the suspect and transported him back to the jail.

Police captured Hayes two hours after he escaped and say he managed to make it four miles in that timeframe.

“I’m glad they got him and I am glad they apprehended him,” said Juan Castillo who works for a nearby business. “He ran this way and then he ran southbound along the 99 and then they apprehended him right where the water area is right there.”

On Thursday morning, Clovis police officers arrested Hayes for alleged felony domestic battery and took him to jail.

Photo of 29-year-old Jerry Hayes provided by the Clovis Police Department.

While on the way, officials said Hayes somehow slipped his handcuffed hands from behind his back to the front of his body.

Due to construction at the jail, the officer parked in a different area to drop Hayes off but when they opened the van doors, Hayes took off running.

“I am not sure about his mindset, but I imagine he was just desperate to get away from jail,” said Clovis PD Sgt. James Ellenberger.

Hayes made it several miles but ultimately an officer spotted Hayes as he leisurely walked across Church Avenue.

“I think what did it was when he saw the cop car that just baffled him and that made him run and they were like hey there is our guy,” said Castillo.

Officials said that Hayes was on probation. Hayes faces his initial charges and new charges for running away from the police.

