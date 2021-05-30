Is the governor’s $116 million vaccine lottery the best way to spend CARES Act money? Valley democrat, assemblyman Rudy Salas is not in favor of the governor’s “Vax for the Win” campaign. In an exclusive interview with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, Salas talks about Newsom’s plan to get more COVID shots into arms and he also hints towards a congressional run against one of the powerful republicans on Capitol Hill, Kevin McCarthy.
Exclusive – Valley democrat, assemblyman Salas not in favor of Newsom’s vaccine lottery, hints towards congressional run against McCarthy
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: