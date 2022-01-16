Exclusive – Valley congressman Valadao feels confident in reelection bid for new CA-22 district, believes GOP will retake House in midterms

Local News

Valley congressman David Valadao launches his reelection bid in a new district. Currently the republican representative resides in the 21st congressional district, but after redistricting Valadao’s new district falls under the 22nd district. Valadao talked with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters about the uphill battle he will face as the 22nd district favors democrats.

