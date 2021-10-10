Exclusive: Valley congressman Valadao believes Central Valley is at risk of losing out on Biden’s infrastructure plan due to political tug-of-war on Capitol Hill

Is the Central Valley at risk of losing out on billions of dollars in federal dollars from President Biden’s trillion-dollar infrastructure plan as the political standoff on Capitol Hill is far from over? In an exclusive interview with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, Valley congressman David Valadao believes the Valley is in a losing situation as the infrastructure plan is being looped in with Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending bill.
