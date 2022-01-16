Exclusive – Valley assemblyman Arambula believes much more work needs to be done before putting a universal healthcare system measure on the ballot

Could we see a universal healthcare measure on the ballot this year? A new proposed state-run healthcare system is being proposed in the state legislature but it must pass a number of hurdles before it would ever see the light of day on the ballot. Democrat and Valley assemblyman Joaquin Arambula joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters on what needs to be done before voters get a chance to decide.

