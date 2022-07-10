State lawmakers along with Governor Newsom started their break this week with lots of questions on how they left things after passing a historic $300 billion spending plan. As the budget was being passed, the gas tax sprung forward by more three-cents and lawmakers approved a bill that will voters to decide if they want California to become the first in the nation to amend abortion rights into the state constitution.

Valley assemblyman Dr. Joaquin Arambula joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters. Arambula helped to spearhead the historic extension of Medi-Cal and served on the budget committee.