Exclusive SMM Digital Extra: Will the January 6 committee subpoena former President Trump?

The January 6 committee investigating the events surrounding the insurrection have interviewed over 150 people but will they add former President Trump to the growing list of subpoenas they’re handing out? Congressman Adam Schiff is not ruling it out. More of Alexan Balekian’s exclusive with the chairman of the House Intel committee this Sunday at 8am on Sunday Morning Matters.
