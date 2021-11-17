Exclusive SMM Digital Extra: Valadao blasts democrats: “We wasted a whole day talking about an animation instead of working for the American people!”

FRESNO, California (KGPE) - It's been eight months since Lorenzo Perez, a Fresno street vendor, was gunned down in broad daylight while doing his job. Since then, the city vowed to help and protect these workers, but some say they're still waiting on local leaders to provide all the help that was promised.

"Many of our colleagues don't have faith in the city," said Miguel Lopez, president of the Street Vendor Association.