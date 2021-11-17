Exclusive SMM Digital Extra: Valadao blasts democrats: “We wasted a whole day talking about an animation instead of working for the American people!”

Dubious history made on the House floor on Wednesday, when Arizona congressman Paul Gosar became just the 24th member of Congress to ever be censured. Valley congressman David Valadao explains why he voted against in an exclusive interview with Alexan Balekian. The full interview with the congressman will air on Sunday Morning Matters this Sunday at 8am on KSEE24.

