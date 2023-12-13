TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has announced he will run for Congress. He is running for Kevin McCarthy’s District 20 seat, which will soon be vacated.

Governor Gavin Newsom must now call for a special election to fill McCarthy’s seat through 2025. This will happen if McCarthy does not retire before the end of the year.

Sheriff Boudreaux spoke exclusively with our newsroom and announced his campaign.

Boudreaux spoke with our station about potentially running earlier this week. Wednesday, he made it a reality after submitting his name before the 5 p.m. deadline.

“I feel very confident, I feel relaxed and peaceful about the decision I made,” Boudreaux said. “As you know, before I made an decision like that, a lot of conversation goes with your family. This is a dedication to the community that is going to require a lot of out-of-town time. But, at the end of the day, the decision was made that I’m the best person for this position, and I’m stepping into it with confidence.”

Boudreaux enters the race as a registered Republican. However, despite his party preference, he says his priority is tackling the issues that affect the people he already oversees in the Central Valley.

“I talked to a mom just the other day in the grocery store and she put a gallon of milk back and brought back a half gallon of milk, because she had to decide between a full gallon or a half gallon of milk based on the inflation and prices that are taking place, so he could put gas in her car to take the kids to a babysitter,” said Boudreaux. “She had to evaluate that every 2-3 days. That’s just wrong.”

Boudreaux has been Sheriff of Tulare County since he was elected in 2013. A decade later, he says the role as sheriff will give him an edge if he goes to D.C.

“As sheriff, I am a non-partisan position, so my entire career I’ve worked both sides of the aisle,” he said.

If Kevin McCarthy retires at the end of the 2023 year, Governor Newsom will have to call for a special election to fill his seat.

Boudreaux will face off against three other Republicans: David Giglio, a Madera ranchos business owner, Matthew Piatt, an Oregon consultant, and frontrunner and current state assemblyman Vince Fong.

Fong was endorsed by McCarthy earlier this week.

“Let me say, Vince Fong, is a friend of mine, he’s a good guy, he’s a hard worker. Kevin McCarthy equally has worked very hard,” Boudreaux said. “Both of them work out of the Bakersfield area and they’re good friends. I feel my endorsements that will be coming out here shortly will be representing the central valley in a more spread out way across the district.”

The special election could be held as early as March 2024.