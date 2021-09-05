Valley congressman David Valadao is actively assisting in the removal of Americans and Afghan allies left behind in Kabul. Valadao joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to talk about President Biden’s decision making over the exit strategy and if drawing up articles of impeachment is what GOP lawmakers should be talking about right now.
Exclusive – Rep. Valadao: GOP lawmakers need to focus on getting Americans stranded in Kabul out, then look into impeaching Biden
