California is once again a hotbed for COVID cases as another surge is forcing local hospitals to become overwhelmed. Governor Gavin Newsom has stopped short of shutting down the state as the recall election has taken center stage. Gubernatorial candidate and Sacramento assemblyman Kevin Kiley blames Newsom’s COVID response for what we are seeing now. Kiley tells Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters that he believes that Californians have suffered the worst COVID outcomes in the country.
Exclusive – Recall candidate Kiley: CA has suffered the worst COVID outcomes in the country with learning loss, unemployment and mortality rates
