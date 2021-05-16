There are now two separate California comeback plans being showcased to voters in the pending recall. The one by the governor and the other by the candidate looking to oust Newsom. The former mayor of San Diego Kevin Faulconer returned to Sunday Morning Matters to explain his new tax plan and what he would do the $75 billion budget surplus. Faulconer also says he feels he’s connecting with republican voters in the Central Valley after being asked to speak at congressman Devin Nunes’ freedom fest.
Exclusive – Recall candidate Faulconer releases tax plan, calls Newsom’s budget surplus stimulus plan a waste of taxpayer money
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: