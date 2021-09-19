Exclusive – Parlier mayor breaks her silence after city’s former police chief accuses her of a cover-up, corruption during an embezzlement investigation

Corruption? Cover up? The former Parlier police chief claims the Parlier mayor and city manager are covering for a city employee that is allegedly involved in an embezzlement investigation. Mayor Alma Beltran breaks her silence exclusively on Sunday Morning Matters as the former police chief’s attorney is threatening to sue the city for $20 million.
