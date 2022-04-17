This week Fresno became ground zero for a new idea that could someday live eternally in the Library of Congress. Former Ted prize recipient and six-time Peabody award winner, David Isay paid a visit to Fresno to launch StoryCorps new campaign, One Small Step. Isay joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to talk about the creation of this new nationwide conversation on the issue of the political and cultural divide that continues to plague our country.