The third largest school district in the state has a new trustee on its board. This week Andy Levine, community organizer and Fresno State instructor, ran away with the special election to fill the late Carol Mills’ seat for the Fresno High Area. Levine sat down with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters on his vision and why he vows his politics will never play a role in decisions made for students and parents in the district.