Exclusive – Newsom to face Trump appointed federal judge in lawsuit he filed against his appointed Secretary of State

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Could governor Gavin Newsom be in jeopardy of not having his party affiliation below or next to his name when recall ballots are printed in the next few weeks? Courthouse News reporter Nick Cahill joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters after he was the first to report Newsom filed a lawsuit against his own appointed Secretary of State.

