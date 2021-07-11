Exclusive – Newsom, Cox talk trash during simultaneous Fresno visit, as one of the governor’s biggest critics enters the race

Fresno became ground zero this week for trash talk and solving the homelessness crisis amid a recall election in just 64 days. Governor Gavin Newsom and gubernatorial candidate John Cox visiting Fresno on the same day, one picking up trash while another rolled in an 8-foot ball of trash. Cox joining Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters revealing his solution to ending homelessness. Meantime, Sacramento county assemblyman and one of Newsom’s biggest critics, Kevin Kiley has decided to enter the recall race. Kiley also joined Alexan on Sunday Morning Matters to talk about why he’s running and what voters can expect under his leadership.
