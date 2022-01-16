Exclusive – New council president, Esparza responds to Bredefeld’s claim of retribution for council presidency: “I don’t throw molotov cocktails, I lead.”

Drama on the dais? In the first Fresno city council meeting of 2022, a new council president was voted-in. Last year’s council vice president, Nelson Esparza was nominated and received a majority vote to become the new council president. Esparza joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to talk about his new role and answered the accusation made by his fellow council member Garry Bredefeld.

