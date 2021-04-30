EXCLUSIVE: Mobile home park where 1 person died was supposed to be shut down in January, state documents show

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A Fresno mobile home park where one person died and another was injured in a fire Thursday night was supposed to be shut down in January.

State documents show that the permit for the site, the Trails End Mobile Home Park in the area of Sierra and Blackstone avenues in north Fresno, was revoked due to unsanitary and substandard conditions. Neighbors add that the code violations were overlooked for years.

The California Department of Housing and Community Development confirmed that the park owner was given notice to shut down on Jan. 21 because of safety concerns and code violations. However, the site remains operational, and residents continue to live there in sub-standard conditions.

HCD received and investigated complaints of unsanitary and substandard conditions within the park. Since then HCD has issued Notices of Violations, however the park owner has not been responsive. Under these circumstances, HCD will likely work with Fresno County to abate the nuisances in the park. California Department of Housing and Community Development

Fresno Fire Department confirmed that there were three fires at the park over the last 18 months, including one on Thursday night where two mobile homes caught fire. One person died and another was taken to the hospital.

A resident who has lived near the park for 30 years says he has contacted officials at the city, county, and state levels and nothing has been done to clean it up. The resident added that he has often seen illegal activity in the park as well.

State officials say they have tried contacting the owner of the park but have not received a response. Their next step will be working with Fresno County to clean up the area.

In a statement, Fresno-area Assemblyman Jim Patterson says the situation is very concerning.