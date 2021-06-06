Exclusive – Meet the lone candidate in the recall race from Fresno, who moonlights as a rap artist

Nickolas Wildstar is no stranger to running for office, but he’s unknown to most of California voters. The Fresno resident, who moonlights as a rap artist has entered the recall race, but it’s the third time he’s entered his name on the gubernatorial ballot in California. Wildstar joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to discuss why he believes he’s the best candidate to replace governor Gavin Newsom.
