Coming off a wave of criticism for his comments on gun control in a national interview, Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer sits down with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to clarify his stance on gun legislation he is backing with two U.S. senate bill along with 250 other mayors across the nation. Dyer also addresses city attorney Doug Sloan’s controversial departure and the subsequent litigation between to city council members over claims of extortion.
