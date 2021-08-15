Exclusive: Leading recall candidate Elder: “When I’m governor I will remove all mask and vaccine mandates”

With only a month until the special recall election, the leading candidate to replace governor Gavin Newsom if removed from office, says one of the first items of business will be to remove all mask and vaccine mandates set forth by the Newsom administration. That includes opening the option to have kids go without wearing a masks inside classrooms. Larry Elder joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to address why he won’t participate in debates leading up to the special election and if he will challenge Newsom in 2022 if the governor beats the recall on September 14.
by: Alexan Balekian