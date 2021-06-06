Exclusive – Kingsburg city council member, Hurtado reflects on political and personal toll over her fight to raise Pride flag at Kingsburg City Hall

As Fresno City Hall will become home to a new tradition of raising the Pride flag, the city of Kingsburg and it’s council remains defiant in raising the Pride flag and making an official proclamation of Pride month in support of the LGBTQ community. Kingsburg city council member Jewel Hurtado says she will not give up her fight to make change, but she tells Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters that the backlash she has received has taken its toll on her personally and politically.
