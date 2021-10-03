Exclusive: HSR board member, Perea fires back at Assembly speaker who calls Fresno’s rail portion of the project a “sculpture”

Could the $23 billion dollar high speed rail project that is expected to bullet through the Central Valley be on the verge of derailing for good? Assembly Speaker and democrat Anthony Rendon calls Fresno’s portion of the project a “sculpture” and is looking to redirect billions of HSR funds to upgrade transit already operational. In an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters, HSR board member Henry Perea is confident state lawmakers will move forward with the project and it will be finished as expected by 2029.