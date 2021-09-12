Congressman and the chairman of the House Intel Committee, Adam Schiff joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning immediately following President Biden issuing a national COVID mandate for federal employees and businesses with employees of 100 or more. Schiff also addressed the massive $3.5 trillion dollar spending plan and if it could cause a government shutdown. Schiff is also critical of the Afghanistan evacuation and believes this could open the door for another terrorist attack.
Exclusive: House Intel Chairman on Biden’s COVID mandate, a possible gov’t shutdown, and Afghanistan aftermath. “We are vulnerable of another terrorist attack”
by: Alexan Balekian