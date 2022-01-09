The chair of the House Intelligence Committee, California congressman Adam Schiff joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to reflect on the one year anniversary of the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. Schiff talks about where the January 6th committee stands and if they have enough evidence to proof if former President Trump helped orchestrate the attack. Schiff also reflects on his political nemesis Devin Nunes resigning from Congress.
Exclusive – House Intel chair reflects on his long-standing rival, Devin Nunes and the Capitol riot anniversary, “Our democracy is at risk.”
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: