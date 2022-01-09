The former chief aid to the Armenian Prime Minister made a stop in Fresno over the weekend for a tribute to war heroes and the victims of the genocide. Dr. Hayk Martirosyan, a member of the National Democratic Alliance, joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters on how the country of Armenia perceives President Biden following the war in Artsakh.
Exclusive: High ranking member of political group advocating for Armenia visits the Valley, praises Biden on his politics with Turkey and Azerbaijan
