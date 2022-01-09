Exclusive: High ranking member of political group advocating for Armenia visits the Valley, praises Biden on his politics with Turkey and Azerbaijan

Local News

The former chief aid to the Armenian Prime Minister made a stop in Fresno over the weekend for a tribute to war heroes and the victims of the genocide. Dr. Hayk Martirosyan, a member of the National Democratic Alliance, joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters on how the country of Armenia perceives President Biden following the war in Artsakh.

