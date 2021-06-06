Exclusive – “God spoke to me!” Mayor Dyer has a change of heart, supports raising Pride flag at City Hall

What a difference a day makes! Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer reverses course to make a historic statement for the LGBTQ community. For a better part of a week mayor Dyer was not in favor of raising the Pride flag at City Hall, even proposing a resolution to raise the flag at Eaton Plaza and establishing “Unity Park.” But, on Friday the mayor called an emergency press conference to reverse course and support raising the Pride flag at City Hall on June 11. In an exclusive interview with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, the mayor shared why he came to the decision he did and the stories that made him have a change of heart.

Below is mayor Dyer talking with Alexan Balekian about his resolution on Thursday, just 24 hours before reversing course.