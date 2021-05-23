After a bloody 11-day war in the Gaza Strip between Hamas and Israel, a ceasefire was brokered starting on Friday. Dozens of innocent lives were taken as both side were firing rockets back and forth, many of them kids. Local Druze leader and former presidential advisor on the Middle East, Sheik Merwan Kamil Abu Hamzy joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to discuss what lead to this war, and President Biden’s response.
Exclusive – Gaza Strip insider, local Druze leader says Trump’s 2017 decision triggered Israeli-Hamas war, Biden failed to respond but ceasefire will stand
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: