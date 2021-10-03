A team of more than 40 local doctors wrap up their first week in Armenia, providing medical services and aid in the war-torn country. Fresno’s Honorary Consul of Armenia, Berj Apkarian joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to talk about the mission and how Armenia is surviving a year after suffering a bloody war against Azerbaijan over their indigenous land in Artsakh.
Exclusive – Fresno’s Hon. Consul of Armenia, “They need us more than ever!” Local medical mission in Armenia comes a year after bloody war
