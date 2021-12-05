Exclusive: Fresno State president opens up about Madden library namesake tied to Nazism and the football program’s coaching search

Fresno State university president Dr. Saul Jimenez-Sandoval is opens up in his first on-camera television interview after discovering the namesake on the school’s library was tied to Nazism. Dr. Jimenez-Sandoval sat down with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters in his office at the Henry Madden library and expressed what he saw that forced him to write a letter to staff and students. The university president also addressed the head coaching search for the Fresno State football program, his first significant coaching hire since becoming president.
by: Alexan Balekian