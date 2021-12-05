Exclusive: Fresno State president opens up about Madden library namesake tied to Nazism and the football program’s coaching search

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fresno State university president Dr. Saul Jimenez-Sandoval is opens up in his first on-camera television interview after discovering the namesake on the school’s library was tied to Nazism. Dr. Jimenez-Sandoval sat down with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters in his office at the Henry Madden library and expressed what he saw that forced him to write a letter to staff and students. The university president also addressed the head coaching search for the Fresno State football program, his first significant coaching hire since becoming president.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics

Don't Miss