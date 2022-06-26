Fresno city budget talks are winding down and this week it took a contentious turn when the police chief and mayor broke their silence on why they no longer trust Advance Peace and proposed the council cut their near million dollar approved funding. In his first one on one interview on this matter, Fresno police chief Paco Balderrama joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to discuss why he has lost faith in the group that aims to cut down on gun violence and if the relationship is repairable.