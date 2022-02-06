This next Thursday the Fresno city council will take a vote on whether they should adopt a rent control ordinance. In a wide-ranging interview with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer explains why he does not support rent control and feels the homeless crisis in the city can end only if there continues to be monetary support from the state. Dyer also addressed how he will handle a number of requests he’s receiving seeking his political endorsement.
Exclusive: Fresno mayor believes homeless problem can end, doesn’t support rent control and addresses political endorsements in wide-ranging conversation
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: