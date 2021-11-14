Exclusive: Fresno county’s foster youth czar Catherine Huerta breaks her silence after being appointed by supervisors to investigate inhumane conditions

For the first time since being appointed by the Fresno county board of supervisors, Catherin Huerta speaks with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters. Huerta, who has worked for the county’s Department of Social Services for 37 years came out of retirement to investigate why foster kids were sleeping on the ground and tables inside the CPS offices.

