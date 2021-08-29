Recall mail-in ballots are starting to be returned at a much higher rate in Fresno county than the clerk’s office expected. Fresno county clerk of registrar of voters, James Kus tells Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters that they have collected and tallied more than 70,000 recall ballots as of Thursday. Kus also shares his thoughts on the potential of election fraud following an arrest where a man was found with 300 recall ballots in his car.
Exclusive – Fresno county clerk: 70,000 recall ballots have been returned, a little higher than we expected
