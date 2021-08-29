Weeks before Club One is set to reopen at its new location, Fresno city council member Tyler Maxwell is doubling down on the restrictions he proposed and council passed against the casino. during an interview on Sunday Morning Matters, Maxwell defends the 31 table restriction and clarifies the 12% tax revenue charge to the casino.
Exclusive – Fresno council member Maxwell defends Club One restrictions and claims 12% of casino’s tax revenue will not go to Granite Park
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: