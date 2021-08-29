Exclusive – Fresno council member Maxwell defends Club One restrictions and claims 12% of casino’s tax revenue will not go to Granite Park

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida blasted the Louisiana coast on Sunday, with the eye of one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S. coming ashore near the barrier island of Grand Isle with violent winds of 150 mph (241 kph).

Ida’s landfall came on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land.