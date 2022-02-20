Exclusive: Fresno council member Karbassi officially launches campaign for CA assembly against Soria, says scathing op-ed attacking Soria is not wrong

Fresno city council member Mike Karbassi, in his first TV interview since launching his CA assembly campaign says he decided to run for district 27 to put the wishes of voters first not politics. Karbassi sat down with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters discuss the battle ahead against his fellow council member Esmeralda Soria. Soria was invited on the show as well, but declined.

March 13 2022 05:30 pm