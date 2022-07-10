After more than six hours of heated debate on whether or not Measure C should be back on the ballot this November, the city of Fresno’s 11th hour alternative plan was approved by Fresno COG with an 11-4 vote. The executive director of Fresno Council of Governments, Tony Boren sat down with Alexan Balekian following the contentious meeting and the vote that now takes another step forward to being back on the ballot for a 30-year, $6.8 billion extension.