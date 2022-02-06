This week Fresno county supervisor Nathan Magsig withdrew his name from the CA-22 special election in to fill Devin Nunes’ vacant seat to launch a new congressional campaign in hopes to unseat one of the top GOP congressman in Washington. Magsig is now running for congress in newly redrawn 5th district. Republican Tom McClintock previously went public with his intention to seek reelection in the 5th district. Magsig joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to discuss why he decided to make the move and the phone call he made to McClintock.
Exclusive – Fresno Co. Supervisor Magsig confident in taking on GOP congressman McClintock, “It’s about the issues, I’m not running to gain Trump’s support.”
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: