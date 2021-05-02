In a surprise announcement, the director of the Fresno county health department is stepping down as the county continues to struggle with vaccine hesitancy. David Pomaville has been working for the county for 17-years, eight of those of have been as director of the health department. In an exclusive interview with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, Pomaville reveals why he decided to leave and defended the county’s pandemic response and the allegations the county tipped off Foster Farms of a state inspection regarding their COVID outbreak.
Exclusive – Fresno Co. health director explains surprising move to step down, defends pandemic response and Foster Farms allegations
by: Alexan Balekian