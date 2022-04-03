The first election for Fresno county in this midterm cycle will take place on Tuesday. The Fresno count clerk, James Kus joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to talk about the turnout in the special election to fill former congressman Devin Nunes’ seat.

One of the candidates running in the special election finished 5th in the 2020 primary for CD-22. Eric Garcia, who ran as an independent in that election says that’s why he decided to run as a democrat but he classifies himself as a progressive.