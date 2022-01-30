Exclusive: Fresno city council president breaks down city’s new police labor deal and addresses rumors over heated negotiations

After more than six months of negotiations, at times heated, the city of Fresno and the Fresno Police Officers Association agreed on a new three-year labor contract that will cost the city $56 million. The new contract will make Fresno officers the highest paid among all law enforcement agencies in the Central Valley. Fresno city council president Nelson Esparza joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to break down the contract and addressed some of the rumors regarding city manager Thomas Esqueda who announced his retirement this week.