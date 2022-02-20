A former congressional candidate is looking to unseat California’s top cop in the 2022 general election. Attorney Eric Early who ran against congressman Adam Schiff in 2020 is now looking to unseat Rob Bonta as state attorney general. Bonta was appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom after Xavier Becerra was appointed to the Biden administration. Early joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to discuss why he believes he has a good chance of winning in November.
Exclusive – Former congressional candidate ramps up campaign to unseat California’s top cop, calls AG Bonta: “A criminal lover”
