Exclusive – Deputy director of Fresno Metro Black Chamber: Fresno County redistricting process is hostile and anti-black!

This upcoming week the Fresno county board of supervisors are expected to finalize a vote on which redistricting map they will move forward with to certify the new county boundaries for the next 10-years. The deputy director of the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce, Kaya Herron describes the process of public hearings inside the Hall of Records as hostile and racist.
