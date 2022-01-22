EXCLUSIVE: Deputies continue search for evidence in Missy Hernandez homicide investigation

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff divers are back at the canal where Missy Hernandez was found last weekend and gave KSEE24/CBS47 a look at the techniques used in this underwater crime scene as the search for more evidence continues.

Last Sunday, deputies went on a dangerous dive operation to search for the missing woman, who was last seen in early December. Her boyfriend, Ramon Jimenez, has been charged with her murder.

“It was rewarding being able to bring them closure ’cause a lot of people were looking for her for a long time. So it felt good to be a part of that,” said Cody Mullen, one of the newest members of the dive team.

Divers were back at the California aqueduct for several hours on Friday perfecting the same tactics used to find Missy’s body.

“One of the biggest challenges here is the visibility. So currently the divers are getting one to two feet of visibility,” said Sgt. Scott Weishaar.

Photo of Ramon Jimenez provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

“We were out here for about two to three hours before we found her,” said Mullen.

Hernandez’s body was discovered weighted down beneath the surface of the water. Before bringing her up, though, deputies photographed the underwater crime scene with special cameras. Then, they used the “lift bag” technique to retrieve the body.

“It’s a bag that we’ll tie to an object using cables or chords, and then we’ll take air from our air tanks,” said Mullen. “Then we’ll fill air into that bag and that basically acts like a parachute, but it brings it up.”

Deputies train at the canal at least once or twice every year. They also train at lakes and rivers in Fresno County.

Ramon Jimenez is due back in court on March 22 regarding the case.