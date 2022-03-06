Fresno county district attorney tears into city council following her announcement not to pursue charges after 9-month probe into Brown Act allegations. In a rare, tell-all interview on Sunday Morning Matters with Alexan Balekian, Lisa Smittcamp lays out her decision on why it was her obligation under oath as the DA to release details into her investigation of four city council members. Smittcamp also talked about why she believes the FBI is still actively investigating a 2019 city audit of Granite Park. Also, for the first time, Smittcamp reveals who called her to start investigating the alleged violation of the Brown Act.