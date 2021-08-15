Clovis Unified parents are still urging the district to let them have more control over their kids when it comes to masking up at school. This week, Clovis Unified trustees walking back their decision to let parents decide if their kids should have a mask exemption. Clovis Unified superintendent, Dr. Eimear O’Farrell tells Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters that the law is the law and they will comply, while confirming only half of their district employees have been vaccinated.
Exclusive: CUSD Supt. O’Farrell says district will comply with new vaccine mandate, confirming only half of district employees have been vaccinated
