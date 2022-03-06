This week governor Gavin Newsom announced the end to the mask mandate for schools starting March 12. In an interview with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, Clovis Unified trustee David DeFrank said the board would most likely not push the mask recommendation once the mandate expires. DeFrank authored the mask resolution not to separate students from the classroom if they chose not to wear a mask. DeFrank’s resolution was passed unanimously among the board without consulting the CUSD faculty teacher senate.