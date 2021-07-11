Exclusive – Congressman Schiff: “Nothing and no one is off the table,” as Jan. 6 special committee awaits Valley congressman to appoint unfilled seats

This week marks six months since the deadly attack on the U.S. capitol. The newly formed House special committee investigating the January 6th attack awaits South Valley congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to appoint five republicans to the unfilled seats. In an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters, congressman Adam Schiff reveals what they’re searching for and how long it could take. Schiff also revealed that nothing is off the table when it comes to questioning lawmakers and former President Donald Trump on what happened that day.

